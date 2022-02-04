Delhi reports 2,272 Covid cases, positivity rate falls to 3.85%

New Delhi, Feb 4 Delhi on Friday saw 2,272 daily Covid cases, a considerable decline against 3,028 infections recorded on the previous day, while there were 20 more deaths, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate has also reduced to 3.85 per cent, and active cases have declined to 11,716. With Covid recovery rate climbing at 97.95 per cent, the active case rate stands at 0.63 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.

With 4,166 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,03,251. A total of 8,170 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With the new cases and deaths, the tally has risen to 18,40,919 and the toll to 25,952.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 32,780 in the city. Meanwhile, a total of 59,036 new tests 47,779 RT-PCR and 11,257 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,51,40,306.

Out of 59,575 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 12,371 were first doses and 40,804 second doses. Meanwhile, 6,400 precaution doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,98,10,270 according to the health bulletin.

