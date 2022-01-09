Delhi reports 22,751 new Covid cases, 17 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 9 The national capital on Sunday reported 22,751 fresh Covid-19 cases the highest in the last eight months, after recording 25,219 cases in May 1, officials said.

The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 15,49,730 in the national capital.

Besides, a total of 17 Covid deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll at 25,160. This is the highest Covid-related death since June 16 when 25 deaths were reported in a day.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 infection in the city has climbed to 23.53 per cent, highest in the last eight months.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded 24.51 per cent positivity rate on May 7.

The number of active Covid cases have jumped to 60,733 the highest since May 16.

According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 62,783 active Covid cases on May 16.

With a 95.45 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 3.91 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.62 per cent.

With 10,179 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,63,837.

A total of 35,714 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 11,487.

Meanwhile, a total of 96,678 new tests 79,954 RT-PCR and 16,724 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,34,83,752.

Out of 1,19,334 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 77,807 were first doses and 41,527 second doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,74,97,042 according to the health bulletin.

