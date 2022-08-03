Delhi reports 4th monkeypox case, national tally at 9

New Delhi, Aug 3 A 31-year-old woman tested positive for the monkeypox infection in Delhi on Wednesday, becoming the national capital's fourth case.

The woman is admitted into LNJP, Delhi's nodal hospital for treatment of the disease.

With this the nationwide tally has reached nine - five cases from Kerala, including one death, and four cases from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Union government on Wednesday also directed three Centre-run hospitals to make isolation rooms for the monkeypox cases.

"In the wake of rising monkeypox cases, isolation rooms have been made operational in three hospitals - Safdarjung, RML, and Lady Hardinge," said a source.

The Delhi government on Tuesday had directed the three private hospitals of the city to create at least 10 isolation rooms each for the management of monkeypox cases.

