Delhi reports 583 Covid cases, 3 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 23 Delhi on Wednesday reported marginal rise in Covid cases, at 583, against 498 the previous day, as well as three more deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.

The Covid positivity rate has also risen to 1.05 per cent, while active cases have reduced to 2,344.

With Covid recovery rate continuing at 98.46 per cent, the Covid death rate in capital city stands at 1.41 per cent.

With 603 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,29,145. A total of 1,574 patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The fresh Covid infections and deaths has pushed the tally to 18,57,598 and the death toll to 26,109.

The number of containment zones has also declined to 7,607.

Meanwhile, a total of 55,504 new tests 46,029 RT-PCR and 9,475 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,61,31,852.

Out of 60,816 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 7,266 were first doses and 50,180 second doses. Meanwhile, 3,370 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,11,36,685 according to the health bulletin.

