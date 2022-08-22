Delhi reports 625 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 22 Delhi on Monday reported a decline in Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 625 against 942 reported on previous day, while there were seven new deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has risen to 9.27 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 4,645, out of which 3,560 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,114 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,63,376, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,94,448 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,427.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 310.

A total of 6,744 new tests 6,049 RT-PCR and 695 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,19,971 while 25,738 vaccines were administered - 1,603 first doses, 3,527 second doses, and 20,608 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,62,42,820, according to the health bulletin.

