Delhi reports marginal rise in new Covid cases, no deaths

New Delhi, May 8 Delhi on Sunday reported marginal rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 1,422 against 1,407 recorded on previous day, but there was no new Covid-related death as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 5.34 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 5,939 in the capital city.

With 1,438 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,62,136. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,340.

With the new cases, the total caseload has jumped to 18,94,254, while the death toll continues to remain at 26,179.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,896 in the city.

A total of 26,647 new tests 18,761 RT-PCR and 7,886 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,51,835, while 51,761 vaccines were administered - 5,702 first doses, 23,269 second doses, and 22,790 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,37,30,034 according to the health bulletin.

