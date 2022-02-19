Delhi reports marginal rise of 635 Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 19 The national capital on Saturday reported marginal rise of 635 fresh Covid cases, against 607 cases on previous day. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally to 18,55,409 in Delhi.

In the same time span, 2 Covid deaths have also been reported, pushing the death toll to 26,097 in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has reduced to 1.13 per cent in the city. The active Covid cases have also reduced to 2,617, as per the Delhi health department.

With Covid recovery rate climbing to 98.45 per cent, the active Covid cases rate has declined to 0.14 per cent. The Covid death rate in the capital city stands at 1.41 per cent.

With 791 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,26,695. A total of 1,721 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 56,199 new tests 46,699 RT-PCR and 9,500 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,59,31,805.

Out of 63,578 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 7,756 were first doses and 52,916 second doses. Meanwhile, 2,906 precautions doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,09,11,394, according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor