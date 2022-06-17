Delhi reports significant rise in Covid cases at 1,797, one more death

New Delhi, June 17 Delhi on Friday reported a rise in Covid cases, at 1,797 in last 24 hours, against 1,323 infection recorded on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 8.18 per cent and the number of active cases to 4,843.

With 901 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,87,956. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,850.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,19,025 while the death toll has reached at 26,226.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 190 in the city.

A total of 21,978 new tests 15,720 RT-PCR and 6,258 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,38,436 while 26,806 vaccines were administered - 2,566 first doses, 6,987 second doses, and 17,253 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,03,995, according to the health bulletin.

