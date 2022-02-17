Delhi sees 739 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 17 Delhi on Thursday reported marginal decline in its daily Covid tally, at 739 cases, against 776 on the previous day, and five more deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department bulletin said.

The Covid positivity rate has risen to 1.48 per cent, while active cases have reduced to 3,026.

With Covid recovery rate continuing at 98.42 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

With 905 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,25,050. A total of 1,945 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 12,324.

The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the tally to 18,54,167 and the toll to 26,091.

A total of 50,035 new tests 44,898 RT-PCR and 5,137 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,58,25,678.

Out of 61,697 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 8,524 were first doses and 50,202 second doses. Meanwhile, 2,971 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,07,78,437 according to the health bulletin.

