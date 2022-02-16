Delhi sees 776 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 16 Delhi on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in Covid cases in last 24 hours at 776, against 756 reported on previous day, as well as five more deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.

The positivity rate has further dipped to 1.37 per cent, while active cases have reduced to 3,197.

With recovery rate climbing to 98.42 per cent, the active cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.17 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.

With 901 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,24,145. A total of 2,041 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 13,183.

The new infections and deaths have pushed the tally to 18,53,428 and the death toll to 26,086.

A total of 56,112 new tests 46,100 RT-PCR and 10,012 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,57,75,643.

Out of 89,670 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 12,081 were first doses and 72,654 second doses. Meanwhile, 4,935 precaution doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,07,16,740 according to the health bulletin.

