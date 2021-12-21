Delhi sees one Covid death, 102 fresh infections

New Delhi, Dec 21 Delhi continued to reported a spate of rising new Covid cases, with the tally crossing three digits on Tuesday, at 102, against 91 on Monday, as per the Health Department bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, one Covid related death has also been reported, taking the total tally at 25,102. With the new cases, the city's cumulative tally has climbed to 14,42,390.

The number of active cases has also climbed to 557 with Covid infection rate at 0.2 per cent. With 75 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,16,731. A total of 262 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With the Covid recovery rate at 98.22 per cent, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.038 per cent and the Covid death rate at 1.74 per cent.

The total number of Covid containment zones is 173.

Meanwhile, a total of 51,544 new tests 45,429 RT-PCR and 6,115 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,21,01,668 so far.

Out of 1,31,180 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 41,123 were first doses and 90,057 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,49,91,475 according to the health bulletin.

