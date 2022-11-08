Delhi's air quality worsens again, Wednesday to be 'severe'

New Delhi, Nov 8 After slightly improving, the national capital's air quality again dipped into the "very poor" category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 339 on Tuesday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Experts said that the air quality will remain in "severe" category on Wednesday also.

The AQI at Dhirpur entered into "severe" category with PM 10 at 433 and PM 2.5 at 325, under "very poor" category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

In Pusa, the AQI recorded 354 or "very poor" category while PM 10 was reported at 245 or "poor" category.

At Lodhi Road, the Air Quality Index with PM 2.5 concentration was at 329 under the "very poor" category and the PM 10 stood at 209 under the "poor" category. In Ayanagar, the PM 2.5 was at 348, or "very poor" category while the PM 10 reached 285, in "poor" category.

The Air Quality Index at the city's Mathura Road was also under the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 355 and PM 10 concentration at 322 also under the "very poor" category.

According to the forecast from SAFAR, the air quality of the city will deteriorate further to the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 reaching 352 and PM 10 concentrations at 310 also under "very poor category" on Wednesday.

However, the Air Quality Index of Delhi's neighbouring cities of Noida stood at 371 under "very poor" category and PM 10 concentration at 221 under "poor" category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 338 under the "very poor" category and PM 10 concentration at 198 under "moderate" category.

