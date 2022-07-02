Delhi's Covid tally drops to 678, 2 fresh deaths

New Delhi, July 2 Delhi on Saturday reported a decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 678 against 813 on the previous day, while there were two more Covid-related deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 3.98 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 3,410, of which 2,534 are being treated in home isolation.

With 969 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,06,689.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,36,365 while the death toll has reached at 26,266.

The number of Covid containment zones in the city stand at 385.

A total of 17,037 new tests 10,971 RT-PCR and 6,066 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,91,00,864 while 14,433 vaccines were administered - 868 first doses, 2,328 second doses, and 11,237 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,50,44,466, according to the health bulletin.

