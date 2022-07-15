Delhi's Covid tally rises to 601, no new death

New Delhi, July 15 Delhi on Friday reported rise in new Covid infections in last 24 hours, at 601 against 520 reported on the previous day, but there was no fresh death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also increased to 3.64 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,010, out of which 1,313 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 526 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,14,727.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,43,026 while the death toll continues at 26,289.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 218.

A total of 16,499 new tests 11,512 RT-PCR and 4,987 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,92,90,115 while 29,600 vaccines were administered - 2,557 first doses, 6,031 second doses, and 21,012 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,53,56,740, according to the health bulletin.

