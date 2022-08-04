Delhi's Covid tally stays above 2,000 mark, 4 more deaths

New Delhi, Aug 4 Delhi on Thursday again reported rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 2,202 against 2,073 on the previous day, while there were another four deaths, as per the health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has also marginally risen to 11.84 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 6,175, out of which 3,587 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,660 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,29,874, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,62,374 and the death toll continues at 26,325.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 197.

A total of 18,596 new tests 13,303 RT-PCR and 5,293 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,95,66,595 while 14,008 vaccines were administered - 1083 first doses, 2,274 second doses, and 10,651 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,58,92,381, according to the health bulletin.

