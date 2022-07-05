Delhi's daily Covid tally rises to 615, 3 more deaths

New Delhi, July 5 Delhi on Tuesday reported rise in Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 615 against 420 on the previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 3.89 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,507, including 1,732 being treated in home isolation.

With 1,043 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,09,266.

With the new cases and deaths, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,38,048 while the death toll has reached 26,275.

The number of Covid containment zones in the city is 357.

A total of 15,829 new tests 9,879 RT-PCR and 5,950 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,91,39,798 while 19,527 vaccines were administered - 992 first doses, 3,001 second doses, and 15,534 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,51,02,325, according to the health bulletin.

