Democratic Republic of the Congo allocates $10 mn to fight mpox: President

Kinshasa, Aug 30 The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) decided to allocate $10 million to contain the mpox outbreak.

The announcement came after DRC President Felix Tshisekedi met with visiting WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the DRC presidential office announced on X.

"Your commitment to the mpox response demonstrates strong dedication," the WHO chief said, adding that the delivery of mpox vaccines would "be done as soon as possible."

He reiterated the WHO's unwavering support for the DRC's efforts to control mpox and other diseases, including immunisation programs for polio, measles, and malaria, Xinhua news agency reported.

DRC Health Minister Roger Kamba said on Tuesday that the ongoing mpox outbreak has resulted in more than 17,801 suspected cases and 610 deaths.

The suspected cases are being reported in conflict-affected provinces that host the majority of the country's 7.3 million internally displaced people, "worsening an already untenable situation for a population devastated by decades of conflict," said a statement from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Tuesday.

On Monday, the WHO launched a Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for mpox to end human-to-human transmission of smallpox through coordinated efforts at global, regional, and national levels.

"The mpox outbreaks in the DRC and neighbouring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped," said Tedros.

