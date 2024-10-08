Dengue cases in Argentina surpass 576,000 in 2024

Buenos Aires, Oct 8 Dengue cases in Argentina have exceeded 576,000 so far this year.

The Health Ministry released a report on Monday indicating through its national epidemiological bulletin that a total of 576,728 dengue cases have been reported across the country in the first 39 weeks of 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

Argentina has focused on a prevention campaign ahead of the upcoming summer season in the past few weeks when hot and rainy weather conditions could accelerate the spread of the disease.

The campaign includes dengue vaccines targeting people aged 15 to 39 residing in 48 prioritised areas. The distribution of vaccines began on September 19.

Currently, two provinces, Chaco and Formosa, both located in the northern part of Argentina, are experiencing active transmission of the virus.

At the national level, there has been a "sustained decline in dengue cases since the 14th epidemiological week of 2024," with cases occurring in northern Argentine jurisdictions, explained the report.

In this context, the federal government and provinces have launched the 2024-2025 Strategic Plan for Dengue Prevention and Control, which provides for coordinated actions adapted to the needs of each district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor