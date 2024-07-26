Dengue cases on the rise in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 26 Dengue cases have started increasing in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi. The district health department recorded 18 fresh cases till Thursday, health officials said.

A 32-year-old woman was found suffering from dengue in Gurugram on Thursday.

The district surveillance officer of the health department, Dr JP Singh, said the total count of dengue patients had increased to 18.

He said 63 blood samples were collected from the suspected patients for analysis. A total of 2,012 samples had been collected for analysis during the current season.

Patients who were diagnosed with dengue complained of high fever, sweating, headache, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle pain and traces of blood in their stool.

According to data collected by the district health department and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), a number of suspected cases of dengue have been reported from DLF Phase-1, Sushant Lok and Wazirabad.

According to doctors, the season for dengue haemorrhagic fever usually starts in June and lasts till mid-December.

Singh said the department has initiated various curative and preventive steps to control the spread of the disease.

He informed that 49,095 containers and coolers have been checked by the department, out of which dengue larvae were found in 557 containers.

Teams also visited 8,860 houses in the district on Thursday and larvae were found in 133 houses.

Some 131 notices under Section 214 of the Municipal

“We have organised several medical camps in the high-risk areas of the city and in remote areas. Our volunteers regularly encourage people to take proper medical care to keep these decreases away."

"Aedes aegypti mosquito which causes both dengue and chikungunya thrives on fresh, stagnant water, which is often found in abundance in such colonies,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram said.

Doctors feel that there is a need to increase the number of beds in the Civil Hospital, as the number of patients is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor