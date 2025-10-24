Dengue outbreak continues in Manipur; 77 more test positive

Imphal, Oct 24 With 77 more people testing positive in eight of the 16 Manipur districts on Friday, the outbreak of dengue has continued to hit the Northeastern state for the past 10 months, officials said.

A report of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that at least 3,114 people have tested positive for dengue in the state so far this year, while one patient suffering from the vector-borne disease has died in the state’s Bishnupur district.

According to a report of the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control under the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, last year (2024), 2463 cases of dengue were reported last year and five people died due to the viral disease.

The Health and Family Welfare Department report stated that the 3,114 positive cases were detected between January 1 and October 23 this year, out of 7,054 people tested for the disease.

Of the state’s 16 administrative districts comprising valley and hilly regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 2,186, followed by Imphal East (556), Bishnupur (88), Thoubal (74), Senapati (61), Kakching (38) and Ukhrul (35).

Among the most affected areas, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the crowded Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching and Ukhrul districts are located in the hill regions.

The mixed-populated district of Jiribam, along southern Assam, reported only one positive dengue case so far. The lone dengue-related death was reported in Bishnupur district in the Manipur valley region, the report said.

The official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that, as per the guidelines of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), the department, in collaboration with other departments, has been trying to spread the disease.

“Rising number of dengue cases, especially in the Imphal valley region, highlights growing concerns over the spread of the disease,” the official said and attributed the surge to prolonged monsoon rains and stagnant water accumulation that led to create ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified vector control measures, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Various authorities, including the Municipal bodies and Urban Development Department, have urged people to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.

Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and rashes to seek immediate medical advice to prevent complications.

