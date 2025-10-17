Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Department of Posts (DoP) has launched a dedicated medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen, the Ministry of Communications said on Friday.

The service launched in collaboration with Department of Ex-servicemen (DESW), will facilitate the pickup, booking, transmission, and doorstep delivery of medicines that are not available at ECHS polyclinics under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

“Under this initiative, medicines will be procured and packaged through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) Common Service Centre (CSC) stationed at ECHS polyclinics, while logistics and delivery will be managed by India Post’s trusted delivery network,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“This arrangement ensures that medicines reach ECHS beneficiaries efficiently, securely, and across all corners of the country,” it added.

The service was first piloted in Delhi on July 31, where it received an encouraging response and subsequently expanded to the NCR region, covering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Building on the success of the pilot wherein more than 1,700 packets of medicines were delivered a comprehensive mapping of 458 ECHS locations across the country has been completed, and the service will be available across the country from October 17.

“The initiative reflects the Department of Posts’ commitment to leveraging its extensive postal network for welfare projects and public service,” the Ministry said.

“The service will ensure timely and reliable delivery of medicines to ECHS beneficiaries, reaffirming India Post’s role as a trusted partner in nation-building and citizen welfare,” it added.

In September, the Department of Posts signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Packaging to advance sustainable packaging solutions for postal services.

The partnership focuses on developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions across multiple domains. It focused on sustainable alternatives to current materials like corrugated boxes and cloth wraps, while developing eco-friendly, cost-efficient, durable, shockproof, lightweight, customisable, and scalable materials.

