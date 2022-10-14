Depression: The unspoken monster - Dr Adwait Jadhav

“Sometimes, all you can do is lie in bed and hope to fall asleep before you fall apart.” This is what life seems to a person suffering from depression. During a major depressive episode, the world can seem like a dark place. According to World Health Organization (WHO), depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide and a major contributor to the global burden of diseases. Globally, it affects 5% of adults. Its prevalence is high among the young population with 1 in 5 young people of 15-24 years feeling depressed and uninterested in doing things. “Sometimes, all you can do is lie in bed and hope to fall asleep before you fall apart.” – A depressed person

Many people misunderstand depression as sadness. Sadness is an emotion that we feel as a natural reaction to situations that are unpleasant or that causes pain. Sadness goes away on its own and does not impair our lives in the long run. On the other hand, depression is a constant feeling of sadness and a loss of interest in things we previously enjoyed. Depression is associated with changes in pre-and post-synaptic turnover and the function of neurotransmitters in the brain. Depression has many different types. Major Depression: It happens when a person feels sad most of the time for most days in a week. Some signs of major depression are loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed, agitation, trouble concentrating, thinking a lot about death or having suicidal thoughts, etc.

Persistent Depressive Disorder: If depression lasts for two or more years, it is a persistent depressive disorder.

Bipolar Disorder: Biploar disorder is characterized by extreme mood swings. People with bipolar disorder have extreme episodes of happiness and depression.

Due to a lack of awareness and stigma associated with depression, people listen to unauthorized advice. It can further worsen their situation. In such a situation, emotional support and receiving appropriate medical care is of utmost importance. To focus on the need to improve mental health globally, the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) has adopted the theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority’ for this year’s World Mental Health Day 2022. Let us all support this cause and “Says yes to Life”.

Please Scan the QR code to know more on Mental Health