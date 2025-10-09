Deve Gowda is healthy, no need to worry: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 9 Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is healthy, and there is no need for anyone to worry. He will be discharged from the hospital in three to four days, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy informed.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday after visiting his father and inquiring about his health, Kumaraswamy said, “Party workers and supporters need not worry. My father has no health problems. Doctors have been treating him for the past three days. With the blessings of God and the people, he is doing well.”

Taking to social media X, the JD (S), stated, "Dear party workers and well-wishers, there is no need to worry. Former Prime Minister and National President of JD (S) H.D. Deve Gowda has recovered, is in good health, and will be discharged from the hospital in a few days. The blessings, love, and prayers of the people of the state are his true protection. Do not pay heed to any rumours."

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda has been admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road in Bengaluru following a deterioration in his health condition. Doctors have stated that Deve Gowda is recovering and that his condition is currently stable, hospital authorities stated on Tuesday.

Deve Gowda was shifted to the hospital on Monday night after developing symptoms of chills, fever, and a urinary infection. The health bulletin by the Manipal Hospital stated, "Honourable Prime Minister Deve Gowda was hospitalised with an infection. He is currently undergoing medical management for the same, and his progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts."

The 92-year-old JD(S) Rajya Sabha member remains active in politics despite his age and has recently asserted that he will ensure the BJP–JD(S) alliance comes to power in Karnataka.

Family sources said that Deve Gowda has been experiencing age-related ailments and had recently undertaken a tour of his native Hassan district. He had also met with the families of the eight victims who were killed during a Ganesh immersion procession after being mowed down by a truck.

Hospital authorities stated that Deve Gowda is responding well to treatment and is steadily improving.

Known as the “son of the soil,” Deve Gowda is recognised for his deep understanding of agrarian issues and his focus on rural development. His political career spans over seven decades, and he remains active in Karnataka’s coalition politics.

Entered politics in the early 1950s and joined the Indian National Congress. Later associated with the Janata Party and became a key figure in Karnataka’s opposition politics. Served as Chief Minister of Karnataka from December 1994 to May 1996. Became the 11th Prime Minister of India on June 1, 1996, heading the United Front government until April 1997.

