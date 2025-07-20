Development of indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax' is underway

New Delhi [India], July 20 : The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), through its Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar (RMRCBB) and National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology-National Institute of Immunology (DBT-NII), is currently developing a novel recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine candidate, named AdFalciVax.

AdFalciVax is the first indigenous recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine specifically designed to target two critical stages of Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the most lethal form of malaria.

The vaccine aims to protect against human infection while also reducing vector-borne community transmission of the parasite.

According to the release, the vaccine has demonstrated excellent efficacy in the preclinical stage of development. Preclinical data suggest that AdFalciVax may have advantages over existing single-stage vaccines, including broader protection by targeting two vulnerable parasite stages, lower risk of immune evasion, potential for better long-term immunity, and extended thermal stability with functionality maintained for over nine months at room temperature.

AdFalciVax is a recombinant multistage vaccine produced in Lactococcus lactis, designed to protect both individual humans and reduce the community transmission cycle.

It represents one of the most advanced malaria vaccine candidates globally, with a rational design targeting two key stages of the parasite. This vaccine consists of a stable and functional recombinant chimaera between antigenic components that promises dual protection.

ICMR intends to license the technology for AdFalciVax to eligible organisations and manufacturers for further development, manufacture, and commercialisation under non-exclusive agreements.

This approach aims to enable wider outreach and maximise public health benefits. All collaborations will adhere to ICMR's Intellectual Property Policy.

As an indigenously developed vaccine candidate that fulfils the Make in India mandate, AdFalciVax holds the potential to contribute substantially to malaria eradication by preventing infection and minimising community transmission.

This information is provided for awareness purposes only. The vaccine candidate is in its early research and development phases and is not yet available for any clinical use or commercialisation.

