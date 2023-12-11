Dharmendra Savani receives PhD, LP Savani Group of Schools bags “Best Overall School Development” award

Surat has made remarkable strides in industrial development over the years. The city has also flourished in the field of education, with LP Savani Group of Schools emerging as a key contributor.

Dr. Dharmendra Savani, Vice Chairman of LP Savani Group of Schools, has played a pivotal role in propelling the institution to new heights, which was recently awarded the prestigious award for Best Overall School Development from a prominent American university. Incidentally, Dr. Savani earned his PhD from the same university.

Dr. Savani earned his MBA in International Business from an Australian university in 2008. However, he formally joined the LP Savani Group of Schools after that and has been successfully spearheading its journey to educational excellence. Dr. Savani said his passion for education, coupled with a commitment to excellence, has been instrumental in his achievement.

Dr. Savani recalls that he took the opportunity to pursue a PhD when the opportunity arose. His academic pursuit took him to the State University of Maryland in the US. He was conferred with the well-deserved PhD degree at a grand graduation ceremony in a Malaysian university, which has a collaboration with the State University of Maryland, marking a momentous occasion for him and the entire LP Savani Group family. Dr. Savani expressed a profound sense of pride and accomplishment upon receiving the doctorate degree.

LP Savani Group of Schools was honored with the coveted Best Overall School Development award. The recognition is a huge achievement as LP Savani Group of Schools was selected for the award from 6,000 schools.

The twin achievements, one personal and the other institutional underscore Dr. Savani and LP Savani Group of Schools’ commitment to pursuing academic excellence and holistic development.