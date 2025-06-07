Diabetes can be prevented through an ideal lifestyle: Maharashra CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, June 7 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that traditional dietary habits developed through conventional lifestyles have undergone improper changes due to urbanisation.

As a result, various diseases are affecting people at a younger age. However, he added that by adopting an ideal lifestyle, it is possible to stay away from diabetes.

He was speaking at the 12th International Conference 'Hello Diabetes', jointly organised by the Diabetes Care and Research Centre and the Diabetes Care Foundation of India.

Highlighting the serious and concerning spread of diabetes and obesity in India, CM Fadnavis said that such awareness conferences contribute significantly to ensuring that India does not become the diabetes capital of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several initiatives such as the Fit India Movement to address lifestyle-related diseases, prioritising health awareness, he added.

Stressing the need for in-depth research on diabetes, the chief minister said that public awareness about the causes, remedies, and ideal lifestyle practices to prevent diabetes is essential.

He emphasised that awareness is the first and most effective treatment against this disease that weakens human physical abilities.

Preventing gestational diabetes in pregnant women and thereby reducing the risk to newborns is a major challenge before medical experts.

He expressed confidence that if positive outcomes emerge from this conference, future generations can remain diabetes-free.

He also pointed out that one of the biggest problems is the reluctance to accept the disease after its diagnosis. Hence, such conferences should provide proper guidance on not only medication but also necessary lifestyle changes. He expressed hope that the expert discussions at the conference would offer direction for diabetes treatment in the country.

Founder President of the conference Dr. Sunil Gupta, Dr. Rati Makkar, Padma Shri Dr. Shashank Joshi, Padma Shri Dr. Kamalakar Tripathi, Dr. A.K. Das, Dr. Banshi Sabu, Dr. Vinky Rughwani, Dr. Kavita Gupta, along with other physicians, specialists, and medical researchers were present on the occasion.

