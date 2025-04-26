Did You Know? These 5 Habits Might Affecting Your Brain Health

Our behavior and choices directly impact our bodies and our health. That’s why it’s important to eat well and exercise regularly something we are all aware of. However, there are also certain habits that specifically affect our brain and mental health. Information about some of these habits is available on the Dr. Gooddeed site. Interestingly, many of these habits are quite common. Take a look do you find yourself doing any of these too?

1. You must have heard the word introvert. Nowadays, many people call themselves introverts. An introvert is a person who likes to be alone. He does not want people around him. He talks to a few specific people. The rest is introverted. They like to stay away from social things. What we call loneliness is desirable for some people. We have learned in school as a child that humans are social animals. A human needs other people. If you isolate yourself without interacting with people, change that habit. Loneliness affects the brain.

2. Some people like darkness very much. They do not like light. They like to stay indoors. They do not like to go out in the light. This habit is not good. Just as going out in the sun is necessary for the body, it is also necessary for mental health. So do not stay in the dark all the time. Stay in the light. Do not sit indoors all day. Take a walk outside.

3. Everyone likes to listen to songs. Nowadays, many types of devices are available. Headphones and some other types are available in the market to listen to songs. Almost everyone uses these devices. When listening to songs loudly, a notification on the mobile is more harmful to the ears. We listen to songs without paying attention to it. However, listening to loud music is not only bad for the ears but also for the brain.

4. Nowadays, nightlife is very common. Night time is supposed to give peace to the brain. But even then we stay awake. Due to which the brain does not get rest. Not only does sleep decrease, but while awake at night, we eat a lot of junk food. Eating such food can be dangerous for the brain.

5. Before sleeping, we scroll through reels. We also chat. This habit is not good for the brain. Do not use mobile before sleeping.