Digital India made healthcare, education, business inclusive, innovative: Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 1 The 10 years of digital India have made sectors from healthcare to education to business and commerce inclusive and innovative, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The Digital India mission, launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to democratise access, build an inclusive digital infrastructure, and provide opportunities for all.

“The Digital India initiative has democratised technology, transforming India into a global digital powerhouse. From healthcare and education to business and commerce, it has made every sector more inclusive, innovative, and future-ready by empowering citizens and driving a sustainable digital economy,” Shah said in a post on social media platform X.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that digitalisation led to transformative initiatives like e-Sanjeevani -- National Telemedicine Service and U-WIN portal, which has digitalised the vaccination records of children and pregnant women.

The 10 years of the Digital India initiative “has brought about a digital revolution across the country, building a robust digital infrastructure that not only connected millions but also bridged the digital divide among citizens”.

“Digitalisation has made our lives easier and introduced transparency in governance. With transformative initiatives like e-Sanjeevani, U-WIN, DBT Direct Benefit Transfer, eNAM, and UPI payments, the digitalisation of services has streamlined processes and curbed leakages by ensuring efficient, accountable, and real-time delivery of benefits,” Nadda said.

The Health Minister noted that the “Modi government is committed to expanding digital reach so every citizen, even in remote areas, can access key services with ease”.

Earlier, PM Modi in a post on LinkedIn enumerated how each sector has been transformed due to the initiative. He also mentioned how the CoWIN web portal supports and enhances the effectiveness of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“CoWIN enabled the world’s largest vaccination drive, issuing 220 crore QR-verifiable certificates,” PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor