Diwali Special: Make These Sugar-Free Rava Ladoos in Just 10 Minutes for a Healthy Festive Treat

Rava Ladoo is one of the most loved traditional Indian sweets, especially popular during festive feasts. However, the classic recipe usually contains a generous amount of sugar and syrup, making it too sweet or unsuitable for people with diabetes or those watching their sugar intake. In such cases, sugar-free Rava Ladoo becomes an ideal choice. It’s simple, quick, nutritious, and incredibly delicious! These laddoos can be prepared in just 10 minutes, making them perfect for festive occasions or surprise guests. When mixed with grated dry fruits like cashews, almonds, or raisins, they gain a rich texture and flavor, while cardamom adds a fragrant aroma loved by all ages. Stored in the fridge, they last up to 1–2 weeks and taste even better when slightly warm.

This type of Rava Ladoo is also a healthier option because it uses natural sweeteners instead of refined sugar. Rich in proteins, calcium, and vitamins, it’s not just a sweet treat but a wholesome snack for everyone. You can easily try this quick 10-minute sugar-free Rava Ladoo recipe by Sarita.

Ingredients:

Rava (fine semolina) – 1 cup

Milk – ¼ cup (or warm water)

Grated dry fruits (cashews, almonds, raisins) – 2-3 tbsp

Natural sweeteners (dates or honey) – 3-4 tbsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Method:

Roast the semolina in ghee until it turns light golden brown. Let it cool slightly, then mix in chopped dates or honey thoroughly. Add dry fruits and cardamom powder and combine well. While the mixture is still warm, shape it into small balls. Serve immediately or store them in the refrigerator for longer shelf life.

Tips:

Using fine semolina makes the laddoos soft and uniform. If using dates, chop them finely for smooth blending. You can substitute cardamom with cinnamon or nutmeg for a unique flavor twist.

Benefits:

These laddoos are healthy as they contain no refined sugar and are rich in protein, calcium, and vitamins. They are easy to make in 10 minutes and suitable for all ages — a delicious and nutritious choice for festive treats.

Nutritional Value:

Rava is a great source of carbohydrates, providing instant energy to the body. These laddoos are especially beneficial in the morning or when you need a quick energy boost during the day. Since sugar-free Rava Ladoo uses natural sweeteners like dates or honey, it’s also safe and healthy for people with diabetes, making it a perfect guilt-free indulgence.