DMK confident of 2026 mandate as Stalin hails 2025 as a landmark year for Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Dec 31 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday asserted that his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was firmly on course for a decisive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, declaring that 2025 had already emerged as a defining and successful year for Tamil Nadu.

Reviewing the performance of his government, Stalin said the past year had witnessed significant progress across sectors, strengthening the state’s economic, social, and political foundations.

Tamil Nadu’s achievements in 2025 reaffirmed its position as one of India’s most forward-looking states and laid a strong foundation for its goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy by 2030, he said.

Highlighting economic indicators, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu had earned national recognition for its consistent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and overall development trajectory.

He attributed this progress to people-centric governance, policy stability, and a clear vision for inclusive growth.

Stalin said the government’s welfare-oriented approach had ensured tangible benefits for various sections of society, including women, farmers, students, persons with disabilities, fishermen, and sportspersons.

He cited major initiatives such as loan waivers, the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme, and large-scale patta distribution drives that strengthened land rights for the poor.

He also referred to flagship outreach programmes such as Ungaludan Stalin and Nalam Kakkum Stalin, which, he said, had helped the government directly address citizens’ grievances and improve access to healthcare and essential services at the grassroots level.

On the political front, the Chief Minister said 2025 had demonstrated Tamil Nadu’s resolve to stand firm on issues of federal rights and social justice. He pointed to the state’s strong opposition to constituency reclassification, its demand for a State Education Policy, its insistence on adequate financial devolution from the Centre, and its successful legal challenge against the Governor on matters concerning governance.

"The year 2025 has shown that Tamil Nadu will fight and will never bow to injustice," Stalin said.

"With the strength of our past struggles and the trust of the people, we are moving confidently towards a historic victory in 2026."

He expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would once again place their faith in the DMK, endorsing its governance model and vision for an inclusive and progressive future.

