Do Heart Attacks Increase in Winter? Experts Explain the Connection

Heart attack is has no longer connection with age, nowadays even teen's has also suffered. Experts always say that a changed lifestyle is a major reason behind this. Now, we hear that the incidence of heart attacks also increases during the winter months. How true is this, and is there really a connection between cold weather and an increased risk of heart attacks? Here's what expert tell us.

Dr. Subrat Akhauri says that the risk of heart attacks actually increases significantly during the winter months. According to the information he provided to Zee News, blood circulation is affected during the cold weather. As a result, the heart doesn't receive enough blood and oxygen, putting strain on it during pumping. Therefore, the risk of heart attacks increases during the winter months. Moreover, to keep the body warm in the cold weather, the blood vessels constrict slightly. This also affects blood circulation. In addition, this risk is even higher for those who already have blockages in their arteries.

Precautions You Should Take

Doctors say that it is necessary to regularly check blood pressure during these months. Also, one should avoid going outside in the very cold air in the morning without wearing warm clothes.

One should avoid taking a bath with cold water early in the morning. Besides, it is also not advisable to start very strenuous exercises immediately after waking up.

People who suffer from high blood pressure need to be especially careful.