Do You Eat in a Hurry? This Habit May Be the Root Cause of Gas and Stomach Disorders

Due to hectic schedule we have habit of eating out meal fast. Even tough eating but they are unaware of the ill effects of this habit. This habit can later become the cause of a major problem. Eating in a hurry can cause gas in the stomach, which is considered the root cause of a hundred other diseases. In today's times, gas in the stomach has become a common problem. Many people ignore it as a minor issue, but it can be a sign of digestive disorders and a disrupted lifestyle.

When food is not digested properly, gases like carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and methane are produced due to the fermentation process in the intestines. This leads to problems such as bloating, heaviness, and pain in the stomach. Often, people don't understand why they experience gas and digestive problems even after eating a healthy diet. The main reasons for gas in the stomach include excessive consumption of oily, spicy, and junk food, but eating without chewing properly is also a major cause.

When food is swallowed without chewing, air is also swallowed along with the food, which leads to the formation of gas in the stomach. According to Ayurveda, weak digestion, stress, anxiety, and an irregular lifestyle are also causes of gas. In addition, lentils, soda drinks, and going to bed late at night are also major causes of poor digestion. Ayurveda suggests many remedies to get rid of the gas problem, among which carom seeds (ajwain) are considered very effective.

Strengthen your digestive system:

Carom seeds and black salt - Taking carom seeds and black salt with lukewarm water can quickly reduce the problem of gas. Ginger - To get relief, you can also chew on a piece of ginger. This improves digestion and boosts immunity.

Fennel seeds - Chewing fennel seeds after meals strengthens the digestive system.

Asafoetida - Many people drink asafoetida mixed with water, which provides relief from bloating.

What doctor says ?

In Ayurveda, a proper lifestyle is considered the solution to a hundred problems. For a healthy lifestyle, always eat your meals slowly, taking your time and chewing thoroughly. Besides this, do not sleep immediately after eating; be sure to go for a short walk. If you have gas problems for a long time and they are very severe, be sure to consult a doctor.