Do You Feel Sleepy After Lunch? This Is Why Your Body Demands Rest

Feeling sluggish or sleepy after lunch is a common occurrence, and many people experience it. You might also be one of those who feel lethargic immediately after a meal and tend to doze off if they sit in one place. In fact, this is a natural need of the body. If this need is properly addressed, it proves beneficial for the body. But let's understand the exact scientific reason behind this.

According to Dr. N. Ramakrishnan, a specialist in Sleep Medicine and Internal Medicine, if a midday nap doesn't affect your nighttime sleep, then taking a short power nap is perfectly fine. Our body needs the most sleep at night, but the second greatest 'sleep propensity' (tendency to fall asleep) occurs in the afternoon, usually between 1 and 2:30 PM.

During this time, the body naturally demands rest, which is why most people feel sleepy at this time. However, remember that this should only be a power nap, not a long sleep. A 10 to 30-minute nap in the afternoon is sufficient, but 20 minutes is considered the best duration for a power nap. This 20-minute power nap makes a person feel more refreshed.

What is a power nap?

According to doctors, a short nap taken at the right time is called a 'power nap'. After this nap, when a person wakes up, they feel more refreshed and their efficiency increases. f taking a short power nap doesn't disrupt your nighttime sleep schedule, then it is definitely beneficial. However, taking long or frequent naps in the afternoon can disrupt nighttime sleep, so this should be avoided.

The right way to take a power nap