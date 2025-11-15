Doctor calls for reestablishing human link, communications with critical care patients

New Delhi, Nov 15 A critical care expert has urged doctors to reestablish the human link and communications with patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Speaking to IANS at the NCR Mega Criticon 2025, a major critical care conference, held in Delhi from November 14-16, 2025, at the India Habitat Centre, the expert highlighted the progress the country has made in the healthcare sector.

Dr Anil Gurnani, Group Director, Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Kailash Group of Hospitals, stressed how technology has led to the personalisation of treatment but affected doctor and patient relations.

“While new technology is being rapidly adopted, our human touch with the patients, and communication, has perhaps slowly stopped,” Gurnani said.

“I myself think that the relationship between doctor and patient is not improving. If you ask me one thing what I would like to change, it would be to improve the communication between doctor and patient. You are not a patient for me, you are a human being for me. I want to take better care of you,” he told IANS.

He also mentioned that the journey from the inception of a very primitive ICU to an ultramodern intensive care unit was not an easy job.

“From the overall approach, even at the international level, which they call the future of critical care medicine, it has become a very personalised medicine, purely patient-centered. It is not just a treatment, it is an individualised therapeutic relation that takes into account not only treatment or the medicines, but also the patient's values, needs, desires, and expectations,” Gurnani added.

He stated that the country now has all the globally available facilities and care. "Everything from dialysis to ventilation is available at our hospitals in Delhi NCR," the expert said.

The conference was a major event in the field of critical care medicine, jointly organised by the SCCM Delhi-Noida and ISCCM Gurugram branches.

