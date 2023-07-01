Doctor’s Day: Best Gynaecologist’s Advice on PCOS-Hormonal Health and Well-being

New Delhi (India), June 30: On this special occasion of Doctors’ Day, Gynecologist’s expert guidance empowers women with PCOS, nurturing hormonal health and fostering overall well-being. Their advice on PCOS unlocks a path to balance, embracing a life of vitality and self-care. Here are some of the top 8 doctors across the nation who has dedicated their lives to saving hearts and improving the lives of countless individuals.

Dr. Krushna Borkar, MBBS, MS OBGY, FMAS (Fellowship in Minimal Invasive Surgeries), DR BORKAR’S MOTHER CARE Maternity & Surgical Hospital, Navi Mumbai

PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome): PCOS is a syndrome, not a disease. It manifests through signs and symptoms caused by hormonal changes in females. Common symptoms include irregular periods, weight gain, pimples, and facial hair growth. Nowadays, it has become prevalent due to lifestyle changes such as unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, sedentary lifestyle, stress, and disrupted sleep patterns. PCOS can be prevented and completely cured.

To prevent it, engage in daily yoga, exercise, or at least 45 minutes of walking. Maintain a timely routine diet with high protein, low carbohydrates, and low-fat foods. Plan for early pregnancy and avoid delays after marriage. Practice meditation and drink plenty of water. Consult with a gynaecologist for treatment. Let’s envision an India free from PCOS and spread awareness.

FREEDOM FROM PCOS! Wishing you all a healthy and happy Doctor’s Day!



Dr. Ila Gupta, Director & IVF Specialist, Ferticity IVF & Fertility Clinics, Delhi

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects women worldwide, impacting their health and well-being. PCOS is characterized by symptoms like irregular cycles, excessive hair growth, acne, weight gain, and fertility issues. Hormonal imbalances, especially elevated androgens like testosterone, contribute to physical, emotional challenges and low self-esteem. Managing PCOS requires a comprehensive approach. A healthy lifestyle with exercise and a balanced diet helps control weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and regulate hormones. Stress management techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, or meditation alleviate symptoms.

Medical advice is crucial for PCOS management. Lifestyle changes come first, followed by specialist-prescribed contraceptives, anti-androgens, or insulin-sensitizing drugs. By addressing hormonal health holistically and working closely with specialists, women with PCOS can improve well-being and quality of life.

Dr. Monika Agrawal, DGO, MBBS, DNB, Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs & Gyn), Mumbai

PCOD is a common hormonal issue affecting young women, linked to obesity and sedentary lifestyles. Symptoms include irregular periods, acne, hirsutism, and infertility, with an increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and endometrial cancer. Treatment is important and focuses on lifestyle modification through dietary recommendations, exercise, quality sleep, and mental health management. There are two main treatment options: hormonal and non-hormonal. Non-hormonal options include medications like Myo-inositol and Metformin. Hormonal therapy is also an option with benefits. Infertility treatments such as ovulation induction and IVF may be necessary. PCOD is not reversible but can be controlled through proper management. Dr. Monika Agrawal is dedicated to empowering women and providing personalized solutions for women’s reproductive health.

Dr. Radhika Bajpai, MBBS, MS – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Infertility Specialist, Lucknow

PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) is a complex heterogeneous endocrine, metabolic, and chronic inflammatory disorder. It is associated with reproductive and metabolic abnormalities, affecting women’s health in both the short and long term. The condition’s occurrence is influenced by various genetic and environmental factors. Its prevalence is approximately 10% in women of reproductive age, and the incidence rate is about 50% in the South Asian population. PCOS manifests through ovulatory dysfunction, infertility, hirsutism, acne, and other clinical symptoms. Some individuals with PCOS experience endocrine and metabolic alterations, such as elevated LH hormone and androgen levels, hyperinsulinemia, obesity, and dyslipidaemia. They face a higher risk of complications like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, and endometrial cancer. Treatment involves a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on lifestyle modifications and weight reduction. Medical and surgical interventions are considered if initial therapies fail. Happy Doctor’s Day!



Dr. Neha Jain, Senior Consultant Gynecologist & Obstetrician, Infertility specialist, Dr. Jain’s Bliss and Bless Women’s Health Clinic & Dr. Jain’s Path Lab, Delhi

On Doctor’s Day, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of gynaecologists in promoting women’s health, particularly in addressing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and hormonal well-being. Gynaecologists provide essential advice to patients with PCOS, guiding them towards hormonal health and overall well-being. Their advice often revolves around lifestyle modifications and proactive management strategies. Firstly, they emphasize the significance of maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet since weight management plays a crucial role in PCOS management. They also highlight the importance of stress reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, and adequate sleep since stress can exacerbate hormonal imbalances.

Gynaecologists may recommend specific medications or hormonal therapies tailored to individual needs, helping regulate menstrual cycles, manage symptoms, and improve fertility outcomes. Regular check-ups and screenings are also emphasized for monitoring the condition and detecting potential complications early on. By following the advice of gynaecologists, patients with PCOS can take control of their hormonal health, improve overall well-being, and lead fulfilling lives.

Dr. Anshika Lekhi, MBBS, DGO FMAS DMAS DRME(Germany) FIAOG FRME, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF specialist, Cloudnine Hospital GCR Gurgaon & TheFertilife, Gurgaon

PCOS is the most common lifestyle disorder in females. It occurs due to an imbalance in hormonal ratios, which leads to incomplete growth of eggs in the ovaries. It can have phases of ups and downs. This disorder can be controlled with exercise, diet, and medications. Since it is a lifestyle disorder, diet and exercise play a vital role in its management. Symptoms such as excess hair growth, irregular cycles, and obesity can sometimes be socially embarrassing for girls. Psychological support and motivation may also be needed. Girls with PCOS should seek medical help in a timely manner.

This will make it easier for them to accommodate and cope with the disease. At times, this disease can be frustrating, but when you befriend it and learn about it, you will find it easier to handle. As an infertility specialist, I would also like to emphasize that girls with PCOS should try to plan their pregnancy early, as they might need medical assistance if they face difficulties. I wish you all a healthy life on this Doctors’ Day.

Dr. Deepika Asati, MBBS, DGO gynaecologist-obstetrician, services at Adidev Clinic Kandivali, Seven Star Hospital, and Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or Polycystic Ovarian Disease is one of the most common hormonal disorders in females of reproductive age group. Early PCO usually doesn’t show all symptoms, such as irregular periods, weight gain, hair growth around the chin and upper lip, darkening of the skin, acne, and difficulty conceiving. Diagnosis involves a physical examination, blood tests for hormonal status, and sonography to rule out other disorders, if any. My request to young girls and their parents is: Don’t hesitate to visit a gynecologist if you notice any symptoms of PCO. Don’t obsess over the detailed cause, but seek early treatment as uncontrolled PCOS can worsen and lead to complications. The treatment of PCO includes medication based on blood investigation reports, regular exercise, and a few dietary changes. Sometimes medication may need to be taken for an extended period, but please, girls, don’t be scared of the medication; it will not adversely affect you, but your PCO can. Be wise and take care of your body.



Dr. Anita Rao, MBBS, MD – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Infertility Specialist, Bangalore

PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) is a significant issue, affecting many women and impacting pregnancy. Symptoms such as missed periods, depression, anxiety, weight fluctuations, hair loss, acne, diabetes, and hirsutism are commonly experienced before a PCOS diagnosis. About one in five women regularly experience this condition. Dr. Anitha Rao, a Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology, explains that PCOS presents a considerable barrier to conception and a hassle-free pregnancy due to ovarian cysts. While PCOS cannot be cured, medications can alleviate symptoms. Lifestyle changes play a crucial role in managing the condition. Pregnancy with PCOS is possible through medical interventions like ovulation stimulation and IVF. Managing stress, adopting a balanced diet, and exercising are essential. Pregnant women with PCOS face challenges like C-sections, gestational diabetes, preterm labor, and a higher risk of miscarriage and preeclampsia. With proper medical guidance, women with PCOS can have successful pregnancies and deliveries by closely monitoring their condition.

Gynecologists, with their specialized knowledge, diagnostic skills, and up-to-date research, offer valuable insights into the management of PCOS and hormonal imbalances. They provide personalized treatment plans, lifestyle recommendations, and ongoing support to help women regain hormonal balance and improve their overall well-being.

