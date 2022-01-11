Doctors go on strike, Haryana enforces ESMA

Chandigarh, Jan 11 Government doctors across Haryana went on strike on Tuesday over their demands and Health Minister Anil Vij subsequently enforced the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Acceding to one of their key demands, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also pitched in by giving in-principle approval to the creation of specialist cadre post for MD or MS doctors.

Also, the doctors will not be given any administrative work.

An official statement said the government would create a special sub cadre for specialists who will be designated as consultant or senior consultants.

Earlier, a doctor with MBBS qualification and MD/MS qualification used to be in the same cadre. However, with the creation of specialist cadre post, these doctors will be able to focus on their work which will definitely protect their interest, it said.

Moreover, the specialist cadre doctors will now be posted in big and renowned hospitals, rather than in Primary Health Centres, which will ensure their swift promotions thereby nurturing their talent, it said.

The decision will also be beneficial for patients as they will get the consultation of specialists and the doctors will be closely able to monitor and manage the working of the hospitals.

The Chief Minister said the doctors have a very pivotal role to play in society, especially in the present crisis situation, and the government is committed for their welfare.

Gathered under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, the doctors said the government has ignored their long-pending demands and backtracked on promises made to them by Health Minister Vij.

Acting tough, the minister said with the enforcement of ESMA, health workers will not be able to go on strike for six months.

"This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of coronavirus," Vij tweeted.

