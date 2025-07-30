Doctors need to be lifelong learners to remain updated on modern medical methods: President Murmu

Kolkata, July 30 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised that young doctors in the country need to remain lifelong learners and stay updated on new research, medical breakthroughs and treatments.

President Murmu said this while addressing the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, she also advised doctors to adopt such a healthy lifestyle that they could set an example for common people.

According to President Murmu, while genetic manifestations are a different matter, most health problems could be prevented or solved to a great extent with the help of a proper diet and lifestyle.

"Apart from medicines, doctors should also give lifestyle-related advice to the people who come to them for treatment. When a doctor gives any advice, it has a greater impact on people. When the doctor himself presents an ideal, it has an even greater impact,” the President said while addressing the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, the President also elaborated on how doctors, conscious of their social responsibilities, have played an important role in the development of the nation.

“The average life expectancy, which was only 32 years at the time of Independence, has now more than doubled to about 70 years. There has been extraordinary progress in the field of vaccination. Many diseases have been eradicated. For example, India was declared trachoma-free last year,” she added.

However, at the same time, President Murmu also said that there were still many challenges in which young doctors needed to play a decisive role.

“Doctors have a bigger role than the government and other stakeholders in controlling health problems like diabetes, heart ailments, and obesity,” the President added.

According to her, the first batch of doctors from AIIMS, Kalyani, being the senior-most alumni of the institute, would have an important role in making the identity of the institution.

“In this way, they are also the makers of the future of AIIMS, Kalyani,” the President added.

On this occasion, the President also recollected how Kalyani, as a city, was developed by a renowned medical practitioner from West Bengal and the former Chief Minister of the state, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

She recollected how Roy, even as a Chief Minister, continued to serve patients free of cost and advised the new doctors from AIIMS, Kalyani, to follow the example of Roy in providing free medical services to the poor and the deprived.

