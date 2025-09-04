DPIIT, Pfizer tie up to accelerate lab-to-market journey of healthcare innovations

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based pharma giant Pfizer to strengthen India’s healthcare and accelerate the lab-to-market journey of healthcare innovations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday.

The collaboration will extend both financial and non-financial support to startups.

Under the partnership, the Pfizer INDovation programme will empower DPIIT-recognised startups with grants of up to Rs 60 lakhs each, along with a tailored 18-month incubation programme delivered by Social Alpha.

“The programme will provide dedicated acceleration tracks covering clinical validation, regulatory approvals, and go-to-market strategies. Startups will also gain access to expert mentorship, infrastructure, and global networks, in addition to exposure at Pfizer’s Research and Development facilities in Chennai, enabling them to strengthen innovations with advanced industry insights,” the Ministry said.

The initiative will also support 14 pioneering MedTech startups innovating in screening, diagnostics, health monitoring, and treatment enablers, with a particular focus on non-communicable diseases, oncology, brain health, maternal and child health, and immunisation, it noted.

“India needs to move towards novel drug discovery, and startups will play a key role in this journey,” said Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.

Sharad Goswami, Senior Director – Global Policy and Public Affairs, Pfizer India, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to enabling Indian startups to develop patient-centric, impactful healthcare solutions tailored to the country’s needs.

The MoU underscores DPIIT’s commitment to fostering impactful public-private partnerships that drive inclusive growth and reinforce India’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation.

In August, DPIIT partnered with pharma company Roche to offer guidance on regulatory pathways, intellectual property, and global health standards, along with opportunities for real-world validation.

The MoU with Roche Products focused on bolstering DPIIT-recognised startups working in critical therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, haematology, and rare diseases.

Under this collaboration, Roche India will provide mentorship from global experts, support pilot and validation studies, and offer access to cutting-edge technologies, infrastructure, and international platforms to help scale promising innovations.

