Dr. Deepak Kelkar Launches India’s First 30-Day Sex Education Webinar Series in Hindi

Renowned psychiatrist, sexologist, and hypnotherapist Dr. Deepak Kelkar has launched a bold and timely initiative — “Sex Samvaad: 30 Din, 30 Sach”, India’s first-ever 30-day online webinar series on Sex Education in Hindi.

This national-level campaign aims to bust long-standing myths, promote emotional awareness, and provide fact-based sexual health education to millions of couples, youth, and families across India. With over 44 years of clinical experience in psychiatry, sexology, and de-addiction, Dr. Kelkar has consistently worked to break societal taboos and bring healing to people’s private struggles.

“Sexual ignorance is not just a personal issue; it’s a public health crisis,” says Dr. Kelkar. “People suffer silently because they don’t know who to ask or where to go. This series is a step towards open, respectful education.”

Why This Matters:

Sex remains a deeply stigmatized topic in most Indian homes. Whether it’s a newlywed couple, a confused teenager, or older adults, the lack of proper sex education causes misinformation, guilt, and fear.

Key statistics reveal:

• Over 60% of Indian youth have never received formal sex education

• Many couples struggle with performance anxiety and intimacy issues

• Social media is flooded with misleading, even harmful, sex advice

Dr. Kelkar’s new initiative aims to combat this silence with clarity, compassion, and clinical accuracy.

About “Sex Samvaad: 30 Din, 30 Sach”

This unique series features 30 daily sessions, each of 20 minutes, conducted live by Dr. Kelkar via Zoom and YouTube. It is free and open to the public — designed to be simple, practical, and engaging.

Topics Covered:

• Erectile dysfunction

• Premature ejaculation

• Female pleasure and the orgasm gap

• Emotional intimacy in marriage

• Impact of porn addiction

• Sex after 40

• Consent and communication

• Natural therapies & mind-body wellness

Attendees will also get:

• Downloadable daily guides

• Anonymous Q&A options

• Real-life case discussions

The sessions are in Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience beyond metro cities.

Vision and Reach:

Dr. Kelkar intends to impact:

• 1 lakh married couples

• 5 lakh youth from semi-urban and rural areas

• 10+ lakh viewers via YouTube & social media

This initiative is supported by the Mind Mastery Foundation, launched in 2023, which focuses on mental resilience, emotional healing, and spiritual awakening.

“Sex is not shameful. Ignorance is. If we want to build a healthy, confident India, sex education must move from taboo to transformation,” Dr. Kelkar adds.

About Dr. Deepak Kelkar:

Dr. Kelkar is the founder of:

• Sanmitra Manas Hospital – a leading psychiatric and de-addiction center in Akola

• Kelkar Hospital Pvt. Ltd. – a multispecialty healthcare hub in Maharashtra

• Mind Mastery Movement – a platform for holistic healing and emotional wellness

He has trained 3,000+ therapists, treated lakhs of patients, and regularly conducts webinars on:

• Hypnotherapy

• Sex therapy

• Addiction recovery

• Mindfulness and relationship growth

He also chairs the Sanmitra Urban Co-operative Bank and advocates for superstition eradication.

Start Date: 4th August 2025

Live on: Zoom + YouTube

Know More: https://kelkarhospital.in

The series is free, but registration is mandatory. It’s open to educators, couples, youth, and anyone seeking clarity around sexual health.

“Sex Samvaad” isn’t just a webinar — it’s a movement to spark informed, confident conversations around sex, relationships, and emotional healing. Dr. Kelkar’s dedication, clinical wisdom, and human touch are paving the way for a more aware, accepting, and healthier India.