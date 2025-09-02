Dr. Leena Jain Offers Advanced Microsurgical Reconstruction for Hemifacial Atrophy, a Rare Facial Condition

Dr. Leena Jain, a distinguished Hand, Reconstructive Microsurgeon, and Plastic Surgeon, offers microsurgical reconstruction—advanced surgery using microscopes to repair small blood vessels and tissues—a redefining treatment protocol for patients suffering from hemifacial atrophy or Parry-Romberg Syndrome, a rare, progressive disorder causing facial tissue loss, but a potentially treatable condition.

With over 7 years of specialised experience, Dr. Jain stands at the forefront of reconstructive innovation in India. Dr. Leena Jain currently practices at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, and her private Plastikos Clinic, Borivali, where she offers a range of reconstructive solutions for complex facial conditions, including hemifacial atrophy. Hemi facial atrophy occurs in very young children below 10 years or before they turn 20 years old. These patients have an underdeveloped half of their face. The muscles, fat, and skin of their mid and/or lower face (along the jaw) are affected. After some time, this condition stabilizes, but since the results are permanent, some reconstruction surgery is necessary to redefine the person’s appearance and restore normal facial function.

“Hemifacial atrophy is not merely a cosmetic concern—it deeply affects facial symmetry, function, and psychological well-being,” Dr. Jain explains. “Using microsurgical free tissue transfer and/or fat grafting, we can restore natural facial contours and drastically improve patients’ quality of life.” Dr. Jain notes, "With advancements in microsurgery techniques, it is possible to restore natural facial contours and improve patients' quality of life." With Fellowship in Microsurgery and Perforator Flaps and AO Fellowship in Microsurgery and Fellowship in Perforator Flaps, from South Korea and Germany, respectively, Dr Leena Jain is an expert in microsurgery, especially free flap surgery. This surgical technique involves the precise transplantation of tissue from other parts of the body with its blood supply. The critical aspect of this surgery is reconnecting the tiny blood vessels under a microscope to restore volume and facial structure to overcome the debilitating condition. Hence, surgical precision and skill are of utmost importance for their success. Free flap reconstruction is the best treatment for this condition as it gives a good, healthy vascularized tissue that lasts lifelong. However, the patient may require secondary revision surgeries to improve their appearance.

She adds, “Fat grafting is yet another reliable procedure in which either the abdominal or the thigh fat is harvested via liposuction (a technique for removing fat using suction). This fat is then filtered and injected into the area affected by hemifacial atrophy (facial tissue loss) and pushed within. Depending upon the weight of the patient, almost 150 – 200ml of fat is injected in the affected area.”

Dr. Jain has developed expertise in free flap reconstruction using natural tissues, as well as face contouring and fan grafting. She plans staged procedures based on each patient’s medical condition, age, and disease progression. Her focus is on restoring function and form while supporting the patient's recovery and helping them regain their identity and confidence. She provides personalized, evidence-based care to her patients who require microsurgery and reconstruction.

Conclusion

Dr. Leena Jain concludes, “Microsurgery extends beyond anatomical restoration, focusing on improving patient confidence, self-identity, and supporting their full return to daily life. I maintain that every patient should receive optimal outcomes as they progress on their recovery journey. Patients with hemifacial atrophy can expect a smooth recovery and restoration of their facial appearance as well as functionality, provided they approach the right specialist.” Through a patient-centric approach grounded in technical excellence, Dr. Leena Jain continues to set benchmarks in reconstructive surgery, providing personalized, evidence-based care for some of the most complex facial deformities.

About Dr. Leena Jain

Dr. Leena Jain is a leading Hand, Plastic, and Reconstructive Microsurgeon based in Mumbai, India. With over 7 years of specialized experience and two international fellowships in microsurgery, she has successfully resolved complex cases using advanced microsurgical techniques, with a focus on patient-centred outcomes and long-term functional and aesthetic recovery. Known for her compassionate approach, she is committed to improving her patients' lives through her clinical expertise.