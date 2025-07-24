Dr. Mohit Saraogi Honoured with Young Achievers Award in IVF for West Zone at VOH Awards for Excellence in IVF 2025

Dr. Mohit Saraogi, a leading IVF specialist and gynaecologist, has been awarded the prestigious Young Achievers Award in IVF for the Entire West Zone (India) at the distinguished VOH Awards for Excellence in IVF 2025. The Honourable Minister for Women and Child Development, Maharashtra, Smt. Aditi Sunil Tatkare presented the award during a splendid ceremony held at Navi Mumbai.

The VOH Awards for Excellence in IVF recognize the immense contributions and advancements in the IVF segment. As a recipient of this award, Dr Saraogi stands tall with his considerable impact, pioneering outreach and firm dedication to improve the fertility outcomes of innumerable couples and individuals, especially in the West Zone.

Dr. Mohit Saraogi said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the Young Achievers Award. An award of this stature recognizes our relentless efforts and commitment to provide the best possible care and results for our patients. I am highly grateful to the Honourable Minister Smt. Aditi Sunil Tatkare for presenting the award and encouraging us to scale further heights in reproductive healthcare.”

Dr Mohit Saraogi has over 13 years of experience in gynaecology, obstetrics, and clinical embryology. As the founder and director of Iris IVF Centre, he is one of the most dedicated gynaecologists in Mumbai, offering world-class, affordable infertility treatments.

Under his dynamic vision, the Iris IVF Centre is well-facilitated with the state-of-the-art facilities at Iris IVF Centre. It has emerged as a one-stop centre with cutting-edge technology that offers ICSI, blastocyst culture, laser-assisted hatching, donor programs, and cryopreservation. Hence, Dr Saraogi’s Iris IVF Centre is synonymous with a comprehensive reproductive healthcare experience, ensuring the patients experience the best possible medical treatment and care. With continuous effort in staying updated in reproductive medicine, they have successfully introduced innovative solutions to help their patients realize their dreams of bearing children.

Dr Mohit Saraogi and Iris IVF Centre are renowned for their impressive track record of thousands of successful pregnancies, which underscores the trust of their patients and the team’s dedication to overcoming the toughest infertility challenges. Over the years, Dr Mohit Saraogi has evolved as a guide and mentor to most of his patients during their journey towards parenthood.

Every patient visiting the Iris IVF centre receives personalized attention followed by a treatment plan after extensive diagnosis of their medical history, hormonal condition and fertility challenges. They are not only guided but also counselled through this journey, which is full of apprehension and anxiety. Along with the medical tests and procedures, the interaction and warm support of the medical team go a long way in helping patients navigate through this challenging phase of their lives.

About VOH and Award for Excellence in IVF

The Voice of Healthcare is an industry connect platform that synergizes the various segments of healthcare through the sourcing of ideas, connecting like-minded dedicated professionals, and striving to promote the overall growth and progress of the healthcare sector.

The VOH Award for Excellence in IVF recognizes the efforts of medical professionals, clinics, and hospitals that have displayed excellence in innovations, dynamic leadership, and talent in steering growth within IVF. Dr Mohit Saraogi is a highly accomplished young IVF specialist with a patient-first approach, with an impressive track record of consistency in successful IVF treatments and helping many individuals to experience parenthood within Western India.

About Dr. Mohit Saraogi:

Dr. Mohit Saraogi is a highly respected gynaecologist and IVF specialist. He is also the founder of the Iris IVF Centre, a state-of-the-art clinic that offers cost-effective fertility treatments. A gold medalist and winner of many awards, Dr Mohit Saraogi is recognized for his holistic approach in helping patients overcome infertility and enjoy parenthood.

Contact Dr Mohit Saraogi

Saraogi Hospital

1st Floor Simplex Khushaangan, Vijaykarwadi,

S.V.Road, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064 India

Email: mohitsaraogi85@gmail.com