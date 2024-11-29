Dr. Viral Desai's Expertise in Hair Transplants - Say Goodbye to Hairloss and Baldness with Confidence

Viral Desai recommends a hair transplant as a permanent solution to overcome hair loss. He asserts it is a reliable and long-lasting solution to overcome hair loss issues with people suffering from male or female baldness. Last year, 35-year-old Rani, an IT manager in a multinational firm, approached Dr. Viral Desai, an expert in hair transplant in Mumbai. Rani had a receding hairline that extended to the mid-scalp region. On the professional side, she was due for a big jump in her career and was likely to get married in the coming year. In extreme distress, she requested the doctor to resolve her baldness issue and regain hair growth. Since she had good health and no lifestyle disorder, the doctor counselled and recommended a hair transplant procedure with PRP. During the consultation, he extensively briefed her about the procedure and after-procedure guidelines, which she had to follow meticulously. Nine months later, Rani visited the doctor and expressed her gratitude and satisfaction. She was happy with the outcome, with regained hair growth and no visible baldness. She asserted that the hair transplant made her look smart and confident.

Dr. Viral Desai, a leading hair transplant surgeon in Mumbai, states, 'The Hair transplant procedure promises natural-looking results. Also, the transplanted hair growth is similar to that of the patient's natural hair growth, which enhances the overall image of the patient, making them feel confident and happy.' Dr. Viral Desai founded CPLSS, a leading clinic in Mumbai that offers hair transplant and cosmetic procedures. An expert in hair transplants for over two decades, he is well-versed in upcoming advancements in hair transplant procedures and strives to offer them to his patients, too.

Ms Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare and medical tourism portal, speaks highly of Dr Viral Desai. She states, 'Dr Viral Desai is an excellent cosmetic surgeon who has successfully treated many celebrities and public figures and helped them regain their hair and self-esteem. He is a very dynamic person and is highly committed to patient satisfaction and the resolution of their issues.' However, he emphasizes choosing a reliable and expert hair transplant doctor to ensure a thorough and seamless experience. The hair transplant procedure requires planning regarding the hairline, the hairstyle, and the bald areas of the scalp. The direction of the implant should be in sync with the existing hair on the scalp, enabling natural-looking hair growth and style. Here, the doctor's aesthetic sense plays a crucial role.

Hair transplants are minimally invasive procedures, so the doctor must investigate in-depth before proceeding. Most consultations will focus on the scope of the procedure, the patient's expectations, and the possibilities of satisfying them. Three preferred hair transplant techniques are Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE). The DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) procedure involves extracting hair grafts from areas of the scalp with dense hair growth and directly implanting them into the bald or thinning areas without the need for pre-made incisions. The process utilizes a specialized tool, known as a Choi Implanter Pen, which ensures precise placement of each hair follicle at the correct depth, angle, and direction. This precision, along with the minimally invasive nature of DHI, often makes it the preferred choice for individuals seeking hair restoration, as it provides natural-looking results with faster recovery times compared to the more traditional FUE and FUT techniques. Doctors recommend fortifying these treatments with plasma-rich platelet (PRP) treatment for better results. The PRP treatment uses plasma derived from the patient's blood and is injected with hair implants within the scalp. Human plasma contains growth factors to stimulate hair growth.

Reiterating the advantages of hair transplant procedures, Dr Viral Desai states these are OPD procedures and do not require a hospital stay. The patient can go home the same day and follow the post-procedure guidelines properly for the best possible outcomes. After a couple of weeks, they can resume their regular activities. Millions of hair transplant procedures are performed worldwide, indicating that they are safe, reliable, and trusted by an increasing number of doctors and patients. With ongoing research and a predicted CAGR of 28.1% by 2026, hair transplant procedures will likely be the norm to overcome hair loss and baldness in men and women.

About Dr Viral Desai

Dr. Viral Desai is a board-certified surgeon with an M.Ch. and D.N.B. in Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery. He has been performing hair transplant procedures since 2003, and his expertise is greatly appreciated.