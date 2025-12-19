Drinking Ajwain–Cumin Water for Fat Loss? One Mistake Could Be Life-Threatening, Warn Experts

To prevent weight gain, we try many things like home remedies, going to the gym, and exercising. In the past year, someone or the other must have given you countless tips on weight loss. Such advice is easily available on social media. Drinking this water will help you lose weight, eating this food will have such and such an effect. The most trending remedy among these is drinking carom seeds and cumin water on an empty stomach in the morning. It is claimed that this burns fat, keeps the stomach clean, and increases metabolism. Due to these claims, many people easily adopt this remedy without thinking. But nutritionists say that doing so affects your overall health.

Ajwain seeds and cumin are found in our kitchens, have medicinal properties according to Ayurveda. They are used to improve digestion, reduce gas and acidity, and reduce swelling. Many people drink this water 4 to 5 times a day to lose weight, which has a negative impact on their health. If you are also drinking cumin, carom seeds, fennel, and fenugreek water on an empty stomach in the morning, stop immediately. Instead of benefiting, it can cause harm.

Nutritionists say that ajwain seeds, cumin, and fenugreek enhance the taste of food. Therefore, it is good to consume them with any dish. However, drinking their water is not good for everyone. Continuous consumption of carom seeds generates a lot of heat in the body. Also, if you are experiencing acidity, avoid drinking this water. It increases heartburn and acidity.

If you have a reduced appetite, constantly feel cold, or have fluctuating blood pressure, do not drink fennel water. The phytoestrogens present in it can cause hormonal imbalance in the body. Low blood pressure can lead to various problems.

If you have an upset stomach or experience excessive bleeding during menstruation, avoid drinking fenugreek water. Consuming too much fenugreek can cause stomach cramps, digestive problems, diarrhea, and vomiting. Fenugreek water should also be avoided during pregnancy.

People with diabetes, mouth ulcers, and high blood pressure should avoid drinking cumin water. Start your day with lukewarm water after waking up. Drinking lukewarm water does not harm the body.