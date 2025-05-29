Drinking Soda and Fruit Juice May Trigger Type 2 Diabetes, Says Study

We often crave for cold drinks and juices, which helps us to bring down our body temperature. But do you know that these cold drinks are not good for our health. Health expert says that we should avoid drinking cold drink and juice. A recent study has said that both these things can harm your blood sugar. The study has found that by drinking fruit juices and sugary drinks may lead to the risk of type 2 diabetes.

This research, published in the magazine Advances in Nutrition, analyzed the health data of more than 5 lakh people on different continents. According to researchers from Brigham Young University in the US, these drinks increase the risk of type 2 diabetes much more than before. Researchers found that sugar consumed through nutritious foods such as grains and dairy products reacts differently in the body and does not have a negative effect on the liver.

Researchers said that this is because these foods also contain fiber, healthy fats, protein and other nutrients. Which help keep blood sugar levels low. Researchers found that consuming more sugary drinks such as cold drinks, energy drinks or sports drinks increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by 25 percent.

Fruit juice is also harmful

Drinking 250 ml of 100 percent fruit juice daily increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by 5 percent. Karen Della Corte, professor of nutritional sciences and lead author of the study, says, 'This is a finding that shows the relationship between different sugar sources and the risk of type 2 diabetes. This shows that consuming sugar, whether through soda or juice, is detrimental to health.

The main problem is the way sugar is added to these beverages. Sweet drinks and fruit juices contain different types of sugar, which reach the bloodstream quickly and put pressure on the liver. This causes fat to accumulate in the liver and increases insulin resistance.