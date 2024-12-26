Drinking Tea and Coffee Linked to Reduced Risk of Head and Neck Cancer, Study Finds

A review of previously published studies suggests that drinking tea or coffee may lower the risk of developing head and neck cancers, including those of the mouth and throat. The research, published in the journal Cancer, found that drinking 3-4 cups of coffee daily was associated with a 17% reduced risk of head and neck cancer, while consuming one cup of tea daily was linked to a 9% lower risk.

Previous research has indicated that bioactive compounds in coffee and tea, such as caffeine, possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help reduce the risk of diseases. Additionally, a recent study suggested that moderate coffee consumption could contribute to healthy longevity.

"While there has been prior research on coffee and tea consumption and reduced cancer risk, this study highlighted their varying effects on different sub-sites of head and neck cancer, including the observation that even decaffeinated coffee had some positive impact," said senior author Yuan-Chin Amy Lee, from the University of Utah's School of Medicine, US.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from 14 studies, including nearly 9,550 patients with head and neck cancer and approximately 15,800 cancer-free participants. The participants provided information about their tea and coffee consumption, detailing daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly intake. The findings revealed that individuals who drank more than four cups of caffeinated coffee daily had a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancer compared to non-coffee drinkers. Additionally, these individuals had a 30% lower risk of oral cavity cancer and a 22% lower risk of throat cancer.

The study also found that drinking 3-4 cups of caffeinated coffee daily was linked to a 41% lower risk of hypopharyngeal cancer, a type of cancer located at the bottom of the throat. In contrast, consuming decaffeinated coffee was associated with a 25% lower risk of oral cavity cancer. Drinking one cup of tea was connected to a 9% lower risk of head and neck cancers and a 27% lower risk of hypopharyngeal cancer. However, the research also revealed that drinking more than one cup of tea per day was associated with a 38% higher risk of developing laryngeal cancer, also known as cancer of the 'voice box.'

