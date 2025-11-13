Dry and Itchy Scalp in Winter? Try This Aloe Vera and Curry Leaf Hair Treatment

As winter begins, the skin and hair problems related to them begins. As our skin starts to dry out, our hair is no exception. Dandruff and hair related problem also starts. Even if the hair texture changes, dandruff starts appearing there. When dandruff increases, the head itches a lot and the rate of hair loss also increases.

Another problem seen in winter is that the hair looks very dry during these days. The rate of hair splitting also increases. If you want to reduce all these hair complaints, aloe vera is very useful. See how to use it.

Aloe vera remedy to reduce hair dryness

For that, take a pan. Add 1 glass of water in it. Add 8 to 10 curry leaves, finely chopped by hand, to this water. Also add 2 teaspoons of rice. Take a piece of aloe vera about 7 to 8 cm long. Remove the thorns on both sides and then cut the remaining part into small pieces. Now put these pieces in a pan. Heat the water on the gas. Let the water boil for 2 to 3 minutes. Then turn off the gas.

Now, after the boiled water cools down, strain it. Now add your usual shampoo to this water and mix it properly. Use this water to wash your hair. Even if you wash your hair with water prepared in this way once a week, it will have a very good effect on your hair. It is better to use a mild shampoo during winter days.