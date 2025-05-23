Early Signs of Liver Problems You Should Never Ignore

The liver plays an important role in many important tasks such as filtering the blood, reducing fat and removing toxic elements from the body. But due to some wrong habits and wrong lifestyle, many liver-related problems have increased a lot these days. If there is any problem related to the liver, the body does not function properly. Not only this, but the risk of other serious diseases also increases. If the liver problem increases, there is also a risk of liver cancer, cirrhosis, and liver damage. In such a situation, it is important to recognize the symptoms of liver-related problems in the body in time.

Signs of Liver Problems You Should Not Ignore

Swelling on the legs: The problem of fatty liver is the most common these days. If fat has accumulated on your liver, then its symptoms are also visible on the legs. Swelling starts appearing around the legs. If this symptom is seen, see a doctor immediately. Water accumulation in the stomach: When liver problems worsen, fluid can start accumulating in the stomach area, causing it to swell and feel like a lump. This condition is often linked to cirrhosis or even cancer. Edema on the soles: With the progression of fatty liver disease, swelling or edema can appear not only on the feet and heels but also on the soles. In severe cases, swelling may also affect the face and hands. Change in nails Color: Liver damage can manifest in changes to your nails. The nail color may turn light yellow, and the white crescent-shaped part (lunula) may disappear. Healthy nails do not have dark lines, but damaged liver often causes thick red-brown or yellow lines to appear. The shape of the nails may also deteriorate. Symptoms on the tongue: The tongue can also show signs of liver problems. Cracks on the tongue should not be ignored. Even if you are drinking plenty of water, a persistently dry tongue might indicate fatty liver disease. Constant rashes on the tongue can also be a symptom of liver issues.

What to do?

To prevent serious consequences of fatty liver disease, focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle: