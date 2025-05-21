Electric Acne Patches: A Viral Solution To Remove Pimples, but Is It Safe? Here’s What Experts Say

We all hate acne, as it usually appears right before a major event. Earlier, people used to try homemade remedies like apple cider vinegar or a honey and cinnamon mask to get rid of it. Many also opted for trying out different products related to skincare and reducing acne, but nothing worked well. Now, with the help of advanced technology, people easily get rid of their acne problem. Recently, electric acne patches have become a new and viral solution for the acne problem. Many people believe that it is an effective solution.









Are these acne patches safe for use? Speaking with Lokmat Times Health Experts, Dr Monica Gulati, Mr. Jeevan Kasara, and Mr. Amit Gupta shared some valuable insights.

How Does It Work?

Sharing how these patches work, Dr Monica Gulati said, “Electrical acne patches are small, stick-on innovative beauty aids imparting electrical impulses of much less intensity and localized to the area of acne only. In fact, these are being perceived as the magical, convenient, and more tech-savvy counterparts of the conventional acne patches that contain therapeutic agents as well as phototherapy. These patches use blue and/or red LED light that not only controls the acne-causing bacteria but also reduces inflammation and redness of acne, making the pimples less prominent. So, it is being viewed as a quick-fix solution for acne. The sticker obviously provides a shield against dirt and pollution and prevents further spreading of acne by touching and picking. The hydrocolloid material of the patch also absorbs any pus while keeping the spot hydrated. This three-pronged strategy seems to be quite effective.”

Additionally, some of these pimple patches include Bluetooth connectivity. To aid with acne healing, one electronic pimple patch is meant to be put on all night. Most of them can also be reused. They have a cool variety of patch looks. Some are normal, white, or beige colored patches, while some have a cool design printed on them.

She further added, “However, these patches might not be able to act as a stand-alone approach, as the causative bacteria are not limited to a spot bearing the pimple but are prevalent across the skin of the face. Spot-reduction of these bacteria would only be a temporary or supportive measure.”

Jeevan Kasara said, “Electric patches for acne are a novel example of the integration of wearable technology and dermatology. These patches attempt to enhance the delivery of medication across the skin by abrasion, inflammation reduction, and healing acceleration through low-level electrical stimulation, which can be implemented by microcurrents or iontophoresis. From the pharmaceutical point of view, they provide controlled release and better accessibility of active compounds such as salicylic acid or niacinamide while reducing systemic exposure and side effects. Moreover, these patches could potentially aid in the mitigation of oral antibiotics or retinoids in cases of mild to moderate acne, supporting antimicrobial stewardship.

Mr. Amit Gupta, sharing the benefits of these patches, said, “ Electric acne patches represent an intriguing advancement in this field, but like any innovation, they come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages. From an advantageous perspective, the electric acne patches stand out for three major reasons. Firstly, they offer a non-invasive solution to acne and are an ideal solution for those who are looking for gentler alternatives to traditional treatments. Secondly, these patches are easier to use and offer undeniable convenience. The patch format allows for a discreet application and targeted care that leaves the surrounding skin unaffected.”

When it comes to skincare, people have different skin types. Hence, these patches might not be a good option for all. Speaking about the consequences, one can face Jeevan Kasara said, “Regardless of the benefits, electric acne patches have some drawbacks. The compliance of the user, skin type, and acne severity could greatly affect the efficacy of the patch. Production and retail costs are higher compared to traditional patches, which may make them less accessible. Moreover, there is a lack of long-term safety data, and the possibility of skin irritation or allergic response to the adhesive component remains an issue. They require a detailed assessment of the patient’s profile before clinical applications. After all, although these wearables integrate technology into skincare, electric acne patches should be treated as supplements alongside established medicine, not as standalone solutions.”

Speaking about the skin types, Mr. Amit Gupta added, “Despite its promises, they have some drawbacks that cannot be ignored as well. Their ability to address more complex acne types, such as hormonal ones, is limited. They might be able to address visible redness and inflammation, but may not be able to provide a complete solution from the root. There are also concerns regarding the efficacy of the light parameters used in these compact devices. Lastly, targeting individual pimples only targets isolated pimples and not the root cause of these issues.”