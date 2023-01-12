Embracing Digital Dentistry: From First Impression to Lasting Teeth

With the world constantly evolving, cutting-edge technology has become the standard, reshaping every industry, including dentistry. In fact, Dentistry and technology have progressed significantly, resulting in great outcomes such as Digital Dentistry. This, in turn, has resulted in several positive outcomes, including improved patient safety, shorter recovery times, and more efficient treatment. Clearly, Digital Dentistry is dominating its sector; thus, it is time to adopt it and reap its advantages. However, before you go ahead with it, take a close look at Digital Dentistry: From First Impression to Final Teeth Fixing!

What is digital dentistry?

To begin with, let us first understand what digital dentistry is. Basically, Digital dentistry is a remarkable infusion of digital technology with dentistry. This includes the use of computers, digital x-rays, 3D imaging, and CAD/CAM technology for smile restoration. It has many benefits for both patients and dental professionals. Moreover, for patients, it can provide a more accurate diagnosis and treatment plan. It can also lead to faster and more comfortable treatments. Whereas in the case of dental professionals, digital dentistry can improve efficiency and accuracy, and allow for more precise treatments. In today's world, Digital dentistry is changing the way that dental care is provided, and it is poised to revolutionize the industry. Therefore, this technology definitely calls for a try. Fortunately, at Royal Dental Clinics you get the option to opt for the wonderful digital options for your dental treatments.

The Benefits of Digital Dentistry

Digital dentistry has revolutionized the way that dental procedures are performed, making them more accurate and efficient. Enlisted here are some of the benefits:



✅ Increased accuracy: Digital dental technology can help your dentist to create a more accurate treatment plan for you. For example, digital impressions are 10-12% more accurate than physical alginate impressions. This means that you are less likely to experience discomfort or unwanted side effects from your treatment.

✅ Shorter treatment times: Because digital dental technology is so accurate, treatment times can be shorter. This means that you will spend less time in the dentist’s chair, and can get back to your life sooner. In the 1980s we could complete a full mouth rehabilitation in 14-18 hours. This same treatment with advanced technologies can now be completed in less than 7-8 hours.

✅ Fewer appointments: With traditional dental treatments, you may need to schedule multiple appointments in order to ease your eating and bite mechanism. However, with digital dentistry it's a matter of a single visit, which saves you time and money.

✅ Improved comfort: Digital dental technology is much gentler on your teeth and gums than traditional methods. This means that you will experience less discomfort during and after your treatment.

✅ Improved oral health: Digital dentistry can improve your oral health by improving communication between you and your dentist. Additionally, digital technologies can make dental procedures more efficient and less invasive, resulting in better outcomes for patients.

Future of Digital Dentistry

The discipline of digital dentistry is continually developing to give patients more effective, precise, and pleasant dental care. The future of digital dentistry holds many exciting possibilities, including:

1. 3D-printed teeth: With the advent of 3D printing technology, it is now possible to print custom-made teeth that are a perfect fit for each patient. This could potentially eliminate the need for traditional braces or other orthodontic treatments.

2. Virtual reality dental simulations: Using virtual reality technology, dental professionals can get lifelike experiences in treating patients before they even enter a real dental office. This could help to reduce errors and increase confidence among new dentists.

3. Wearable dental sensors: Tiny sensors embedded in toothbrushes or other dental devices could collect data about your oral health and send it wirelessly to your dentist. This would allow your dentist to monitor your oral health closely and catch problems early.

4. DNA-based dental treatments: DNA sequencing can be used to develop personalized treatment plans for each patient based on their unique genetic makeup. This could lead to more effective and targeted dental treatments with fewer side effects.

How to find a dentist that offers digital dental services?

Whether you're looking for a new dental clinic or simply want to find a dentist that offers digital dental services, you can check out dental clinic websites or give them a call and clear all your doubts about their digital dental services.

Case Discussions

A 11 year old had swelling on the lower cheekbones and was diagnosed to be a jaw cyst. Surgical diagnosis with Dental CBCT helped plan the treatment for a lesion in the posterior lower jaw region. A 65-year-old man diagnosed with mouth closure, toothlessness, and a white lesion on the tongue. He also had reduced mouth opening. An intra-oral scanner was used to reconstruct his smile and replace all his teeth in a single day. For tooth loss and Maxillofacial procedures; CAD/CAM, 3D printing and Advanced Scanning for Prosthetic Teeth helps restore their smile.

Final thoughts

Now that you know more about it, you can see why digital dentistry is the most exciting development in recent memory. And since you desire only the best for yourself, it's about time you switched to digital dentistry for all your dental work, from the first impression to the permanent restoration of your teeth and more.




