Error-Free Precision Provided by Robotic Surgery in UKR Procedure: Dr. Rakesh G Nair

Dr. Rakesh G Nair, a leading Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon at Khar Hinduja Hospital and Zen Multi-Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, is transforming knee surgery with the precision and accuracy of robotic-assisted Uni Condylar Knee Replacement (UKR). This advanced technique, also known as Microplasty or Partial Knee Replacement, not only offers significant relief for patients suffering from severe knee arthritis but also ensures faster recovery, less post-operative pain, and improved knee function.

"Knee arthritis, commonly caused by age, obesity, or injury, leads to the degradation of cartilage cushioning the joint bones," explains Dr. Nair. "Patients experience excruciating pain, swelling, stiffness, restricted knee motion, and difficulty with everyday activities like climbing stairs or rising from a seated position. The symptoms vary among individuals but are uniformly debilitating." Dr. Nair explains, "UKR, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, offers hope to those suffering from isolated arthritis in one part of the knee joint. This innovative approach, involving a small incision and a Titanium Niobium Nitride (TiNbN) coated implant, not only replaces the damaged portion but also preserves healthy tissues, ligaments, and bones. This leads to a faster and less complicated recovery, providing reassurance and a brighter patient outlook."

UKR is recommended for patients over 40 with isolated knee joint damage, typically in the medial compartment. Dr. Nair emphasizes that the precision of robotic assistance in this procedure is not just beneficial but truly transformative. This insight can inspire and motivate orthopedic surgeons to explore and adopt this innovative approach.

Robotic Surgery in Uni Condylar Knee Replacement

Robotic systems enable surgeons to plan and execute UKR surgery with unparalleled precision. Advanced imaging technology creates a detailed 3D model of the patient's knee joint, allowing the robotic system to assist in bone preparation and implant placement with zero-error accuracy. This high precision reduces complications and speeds up recovery.

Case Study: Transforming Lives with Precision Surgery

Mr. Patil, a 55-year-old active individual, suffered from persistent right knee pain and difficulty in walking due to isolated medial compartment osteoarthritis. Under Dr. Nair's expert guidance, he underwent robotic-assisted UKR surgery. The robotic arm precisely guided Dr. Nair in removing and replacing the damaged knee portion with the biocompatible and non-allergic Titanium Niobium Nitride (TiNbN) coated implant for optimal fit and alignment.

"Post-surgery, the patient experienced significant improvement in joint function. Advised physical therapy facilitated a faster recovery, helping him regain strength and mobility in the knee joint," Dr. Nair reports. Dr. Rakesh G Nair's innovative use of robotic-assisted UKR is setting new standards in knee surgery, offering patients a pain-free future with improved mobility and quality of life.

Benefits of Robotic-Assisted Uni Condylar Knee Replacement

Painless surgery

Zero chances of fat embolism

Improved accuracy and precision in implant placement

Reduced risk of complications, such as misalignment or implant loosening

Faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays

Enhanced long-term outcomes, including improved range of motion and reduced pain

"With robotic-assisted surgery, the precision and outcomes of UKR procedures have been significantly enhanced. We recommend the biocompatible and non-allergic Titanium Niobium Nitride (TiNbN) coated knee implant, as it is durable and nearly eight times stronger than commonly used metal implants," adds Dr. Nair.

The Bionik Gold Uni-Knee System

Dr. Nair also highlights the Bionik Gold Uni-Knee System, a biocompatible, non-allergic Titanium Niobium Nitride (TiNbN) coated implant. This implant demonstrates approximately 40% fewer wear properties than Chromium Cobalt knee implants, offering superior surface hardness and durability.

Advantages of the Bionik Gold Uni-Knee System

Outstanding biocompatibility

Superior surface hardness

Higher wettability with synovial fluids

Low friction articulation

Superior liner locking mechanism

Allergy prevention

Reduced micro-motion

Enhanced longevity

Dr. Rakesh G Nair's pioneering efforts in robotic-assisted UKR surgery provide patients with a promising option for relief from knee arthritis, leading to a significant improvement in their quality of life.